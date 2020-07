You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Micheal Martin welcomes EU's budget and Covid-19 recovery fund



The Taoiseach has hailed the EU agreement on a 1.82 trillion euro budget and coronavirus recovery fund.Micheal Martin said it is a strong deal which includes a substantial and significant package of.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:06 Published 1 hour ago Where did the bulls go? European stocks stall



Europe's stock markets and fast charging currencies were left treading water on Friday, as EU leaders met in Brussels to try to hammer through a 750 billion euro post-pandemic recovery fund. Ciara Lee.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:31 Published 4 days ago 'Moment of truth': Macron wants EU recovery fund agreement in July



Macron and German chancellor Angela Merkel held talks on Monday before the negotiations continue at the next European council.View on euronews Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this