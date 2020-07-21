|
Pompeo hold talks in UK amid rising China tensions
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo holds talks with one of America’s closes allies Tuesday as growing tensions with China dominate international affairs. Pompeo is set to meet with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Domnic Raab just hours after Britain suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and blocked […]
