Pompeo hold talks in UK amid rising China tensions

Seattle Times Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo holds talks with one of America’s closes allies Tuesday as growing tensions with China dominate international affairs. Pompeo is set to meet with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Domnic Raab just hours after Britain suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and blocked […]
Related news from verified sources

Pompeo in London to meet Johnson as China tensions rise

 US secretary of state will also hold talks with foreign secretary, Labour leader and backbench MPs
FT.com


