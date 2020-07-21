Pompeo hold talks in UK amid rising China tensions

US backs India: Trump's minister slams China's Ladakh move after app ban hint



US government reiterated its support for India amid tension with China. US Secretary of State slammed Beijing's 'aggressive action' in Ladakh. Mike Pompeo had earlier supported India's move to ban 59.

Indians have done their best to respond to China's aggressive actions: Mike Pompeo



Speaking on India-China border tensions, US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo said, "I have spoken with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar a number of times about this. Chinese took incredibly aggressive