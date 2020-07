You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Police: Armed man holding some 20 people hostage in Ukraine KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — An armed man seized a bus and took some 20 people hostage in northwestern Ukraine on Tuesday, Ukrainian police said. Police sealed off the...

Seattle Times 3 hours ago



Ukraine bus hostage situation as armed man takes 20 passengers captive Police have sealed off the centre of Lutsk, a city 250 miles west of Kyiv

Tamworth Herald 2 hours ago



Armed man takes bus full of hostages in Ukraine Police say about 20 people on bus held by a man carrying explosives who has bemoaned "Ukraine's system" on social media.

CBS News 2 hours ago





Tweets about this