|
Trump's vow to send federal officers to US cities is election ploy, critics say
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Opponents warn of grave threat to civil liberties as observers say president seeks to build ‘law and order’ credentials Donald Trump has vowed to send federal officers to several American cities led by Democrats in what critics say is an attempt to play the “law and order” card to boost his bid for...
|
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Donald Trump Refuses to Commit to 2020 Election Results
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:21Published
Trump’s Threat of ForceAnd what else you need to know today.
NYTimes.com
AP Top Stories July 21 AHere's the latest for Tuesday July 21st: Biden warns Russia about election interference; Trump says federal agents going to more cities; Texas county says 60..
USATODAY.com
Virus cases uptick in California, beauty salons go open-air
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:14Published
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Democrats Warn of Possible Foreign Disinformation Plot Targeting CongressDemocrats demanded an F.B.I. briefing. They were concerned about a potential Russian-linked effort to interfere in the election by using a Senate panel to..
NYTimes.com
Trump Expands Federal Crackdown from Portland to ChicagoAs federal agents patrol Portland and head to Chicago, the president is engaged in a caustic battle with Democratic governors and mayors over control of the..
NYTimes.com
Republicans to push for $1 trillion aid package
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:31Published
Defying Trump, Lawmakers Move to Strip Military Bases of Confederate NamesThe push by both Republicans and Democrats in Congress sets up an election-year veto fight with the president, and shows how he has isolated himself even from..
NYTimes.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this