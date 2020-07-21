Global  
 

Trump's vow to send federal officers to US cities is election ploy, critics say

WorldNews Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Trump's vow to send federal officers to US cities is election ploy, critics sayOpponents warn of grave threat to civil liberties as observers say president seeks to build ‘law and order’ credentials Donald Trump has vowed to send federal officers to several American cities led by Democrats in what critics say is an attempt to play the “law and order” card to boost his bid for...
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News
News video: Trump Prepping Federal Invasion

Trump Prepping Federal Invasion 01:33

 The Trump administration is planning to send more militarized federal officers into U.S. cities.

Donald Trump Refuses to Commit to 2020 Election Results [Video]

Donald Trump Refuses to Commit to 2020 Election Results

In a new interview with ‘Fox News,’ host Chris Wallace questioned President Donald Trump on the upcoming November 3 election.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:21Published

Trump’s Threat of Force

 And what else you need to know today.
NYTimes.com

AP Top Stories July 21 A

 Here's the latest for Tuesday July 21st: Biden warns Russia about election interference; Trump says federal agents going to more cities; Texas county says 60..
USATODAY.com
Virus cases uptick in California, beauty salons go open-air [Video]

Virus cases uptick in California, beauty salons go open-air

California reported a record increase of more than 11,800 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to a Reuters tally of county data, as the Trump administration pushes for schools to reopen to help businesses return to normal. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:14Published

Democrats Warn of Possible Foreign Disinformation Plot Targeting Congress

 Democrats demanded an F.B.I. briefing. They were concerned about a potential Russian-linked effort to interfere in the election by using a Senate panel to..
NYTimes.com

Trump Expands Federal Crackdown from Portland to Chicago

 As federal agents patrol Portland and head to Chicago, the president is engaged in a caustic battle with Democratic governors and mayors over control of the..
NYTimes.com
Republicans to push for $1 trillion aid package [Video]

Republicans to push for $1 trillion aid package

[NFA] President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans on Monday said they were working on a $1 trillion coronavirus relief bill focused on businesses, schools and healthcare, while Democrats vowed to oppose any proposal developed without bipartisan talks. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:31Published

Defying Trump, Lawmakers Move to Strip Military Bases of Confederate Names

 The push by both Republicans and Democrats in Congress sets up an election-year veto fight with the president, and shows how he has isolated himself even from..
NYTimes.com

Trump plans to send federal agents to major cities [Video]

Trump plans to send federal agents to major cities

[NFA] President Donald Trump on Monday said he plans to send law enforcement personnel to some major Democratic-led U.S. cities, as a federal crackdown on anti-racism protests including the use of..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:09Published
'We're sending law enforcement' to some U.S. cities -Trump [Video]

'We're sending law enforcement' to some U.S. cities -Trump

President Donald Trump on Monday said he plans to send law enforcement personnel to some major U.S. cities, as a federal crackdown on anti-racism protests including use of unmarked cars and..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:25Published
Trump preps order sending federal agents into cities [Video]

Trump preps order sending federal agents into cities

President Donald Trump lashed out at protests in Portland, Oregon and violence in "Democrat-run" cities on Sunday, as his administration prepared new measures that would allow a federal crackdown in..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:15Published

Donald Trump suspends special privileges to Hong Kong; China warns 'will definitely hit back'

 US President Donald Trump signed into law the Hong Kong Autonomy Act on Tuesday and also signed an executive order ending US preferential treatment for Hong...
Mid-Day

Trump hoping to get backing of police unions as law enforcement concerns mount over Biden

 Donald Trump is hoping to use his “law and order” persona to get the endorsement of the nation’s largest police unions.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Seattle Times•NPR•Eurasia Review

Donald Trump is not above the law - opinion

Donald Trump is not above the law - opinion Trump was essentially starting from scratch the day he was inaugurated.
Jerusalem Post Also reported by •Eurasia Review•USATODAY.com

