South Korea's first military satellite launched
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
SEOUL: South Korea's first-ever military has been successfully launched by private operator , Seoul said Tuesday, as it looks to build up its defence capabilities. The ANASIS-II is intended to enhance the South's ability to defend itself against the nuclear-armed North, which invaded in 1950. A rocket...
