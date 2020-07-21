Global  
 

South Korea's first military satellite launched

WorldNews Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
South Korea's first military satellite launchedSEOUL: South Korea's first-ever military has been successfully launched by private operator , Seoul said Tuesday, as it looks to build up its defence capabilities. The ANASIS-II is intended to enhance the South's ability to defend itself against the nuclear-armed North, which invaded in 1950. A rocket...
