US works to bolster Ukraine's Navy to confront Russian threat
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
(CNN)The US is working to bolster Ukraine's navy, a force that was decimated by Russia's seizure of Crimea in 2014, an effort that comes as Moscow strengthens its own forces in the region in a buildup that some officials see as a threat to NATO's southeastern flank. The ramped up effort to help Ukraine includes a military exercise that begun Monday called "Sea Breeze," which is taking place days after Russia launched major military drills in the region involving nearly 150,000 troops, dueling shows of force that underscore the tensions between NATO and Moscow. That tension has been further fueled in recent days as the US has accused Moscow of a wide range of activities, including...
