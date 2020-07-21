Global  
 

US works to bolster Ukraine's Navy to confront Russian threat

WorldNews Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
US works to bolster Ukraine's Navy to confront Russian threat(CNN)The US is working to bolster Ukraine's navy, a force that was decimated by Russia's seizure of Crimea in 2014, an effort that comes as Moscow strengthens its own forces in the region in a buildup that some officials see as a threat to NATO's southeastern flank. The ramped up effort to help Ukraine includes a military exercise that begun Monday called "Sea Breeze," which is taking place days after Russia launched major military drills in the region involving nearly 150,000 troops, dueling shows of force that underscore the tensions between NATO and Moscow. That tension has been further fueled in recent days as the US has accused Moscow of a wide range of activities, including...
Moscow Moscow Capital of Russia

Russia report: Moscow's disinformation campaign fuelling 'political extremism' and division in UK

 Russian accounts push views on Brexit and other issues by 'masquerading as ordinary British citizens on social media'
Independent

Russia report to claim Moscow intervened in UK general election and Scottish referendum

 Moscow tried to manipulate the last general election and the Scottish independence referendum 5 years prior – but there is no evidence it worked to steer the..
WorldNews
Long-awaited Russia report to be published [Video]

Long-awaited Russia report to be published

A long-awaited report on alleged Russian interference in British democracy will be published on Tuesday at a time when relations with Moscow are under severe strain.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:20Published

US Army-funded ‘research project’ quietly tracked mobile phone movements at Russian military sites & govt buildings – media

 Mobile devices used by personnel at Russian military sites, government premises and foreign embassies in Moscow were reportedly shadowed by researchers who used..
WorldNews

Ukraine Ukraine Country in Eastern Europe

Ukraine gunman holds 20 hostages on bus

 Police are negotiating with the man in the western city of Lutsk, officials have said.
BBC News

Iran sends black box of Ukrainian plane to France

 Iran says the plane, which had 176 people on board, was mistaken for a cruise missile.
BBC News

Putin, Merkel discuss Ukraine, Iran, Libya

 MOSCOW, July 15 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situations in Ukraine, Iran and Libya with German Chancellor...
WorldNews

Russian prankster gets through by phone to Polish president

 WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Russian prankster posing as the U.N. secretary-general, managed to get through to Poland’s reelected president, Andrzej Duda, on the..
WorldNews

Navy Navy Military branch for naval warfare

Navy official: Ship fir worst 'in recent memory'

 The USS Bonhomme Richard has extensive structural, electrical and mechanical damage, a top naval chief said Friday after walking into the bowels of the charred..
USATODAY.com

Hundreds still battling Navy Ship fire in Calif.

 Hundreds of sailors are fighting to save a burning Navy warship docked in San Diego. The USS Bonhomme Richard caught fire on Sunday and has sent acrid smoke over..
USATODAY.com

Fire burns on Navy ship in San Diego, dozens hurt

 Firefighters are still battling a blaze that broke out on a Navy combat ship in San Diego and injured at least 57 people. The fire started Sunday morning aboard..
USATODAY.com
Fire aboard U.S. Navy warship injures 21 [Video]

Fire aboard U.S. Navy warship injures 21

[NFA] The blaze may have coincided with an explosion below decks of a navy amphibious assault vessel docked in San Diego. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:11Published

NATO NATO Intergovernmental military alliance of Western states

Russian frigate to test fire Mach 9 ‘ship killer’ missile

 The race for hypersonic superiority continues. The 3M22 Tsirkon/3M22 Zircon (NATO reporting name: SS-N-33) is a scramjet-powered maneuvering hypersonic cruise..
WorldNews
Ivan Safronov: Dozens arrested in Moscow protest against ex-journalist's treason charges [Video]

Ivan Safronov: Dozens arrested in Moscow protest against ex-journalist's treason charges

Ivan Safronov was arrested last week on suspicion of leaking secrets to a NATO country, but the Kremlin says the allegations do not relate to his work as a journalist.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:57Published
Russian official charged with spying says allegations relate to work as journalist [Video]

Russian official charged with spying says allegations relate to work as journalist

The lawyer of Ivan Safronov, who is accused of spying for a NATO country, says the allegations against him relate to his work as a journalist.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:46Published
Former journalist denies passing Russian military secrets to NATO country [Video]

Former journalist denies passing Russian military secrets to NATO country

Ivan Safronov, now an adviser to the Russian space agency, faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of spyingView on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:54Published

Crimea Crimea Peninsula in the Black Sea

Russian Navy's first all-female crew on patrol [Video]

Russian Navy's first all-female crew on patrol

In a first for the Russian Navy, an all-female navy crew carried out patrols on the Black Sea on Friday in preparation for Russia's Navy Day celebrations later this month. Olivia Chan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 00:58Published
Rajnath Singh reaches Moscow to attend 75th Victory Day Parade [Video]

Rajnath Singh reaches Moscow to attend 75th Victory Day Parade

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reached Moscow on June 22 on a three-day visit. He will attend a military parade in Moscow to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published

The Russia report reveals how Putin's allies used the UK as a 'laundromat' to launder Russian money and interfere in British politics

The Russia report reveals how Putin's allies used the UK as a 'laundromat' to launder Russian money and interfere in British politics · *The Russia report on Moscow's attempts to interfere in the UK has been published.* · *It reveals that Russia has used the UK as a 'laundromat' to launder...
Business Insider Also reported by •euronews

Russia’s BestDoctor attracts international investors for its $4.5M round

 The private medical insurance market is expanding year on year by over 5%, and that includes in Russia where the insurance market – which grew by 4% in 2019...
TechCrunch Also reported by •Eurasia ReviewBBC News

