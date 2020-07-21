|
Bitcoin Price Stability Holds As Altcoins Signal “Range Dump” After Rally
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Bitcoin could soon start rallying amid a potential altcoin range dump exercise. Bitcoin bulls increasing the focus on breaking $9,200, $9,250 and $9,300 resistance zones. Bitcoin price stability has been impressive over the last week. For some people, the stability is commendable but for others it has reduced the speculative nature of Bitcoin, making it more or less like a...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Bitcoin Decentralized cryptocurrency
Coinbase Holds Off Monero Listing over Regulatory PushbackRegulatory approval appears to be a limiting factor for Coinbase, one of the world’s top cryptocurrency exchanges. In a recent appearance, the exchange’s..
WorldNews
Will Ripple price hit $0.25 after the Visa announcement?As the Ripple price pump, steadying above $0.20, news of Visa continues to instill confidence in traders and holders. Last week, the giant payment processor..
WorldNews
Bitcoin Explodes Past $10,000 For the First Time in Six Weeks: $50M LiquidatedBitcoin is back. Over the past few minutes, the asset has rocketed higher past $10,000 for the first time in approximately six weeks. At the local highs, the..
WorldNews
Hackers break into CarryMinati's YouTube channel, ask for BitcoinsNew Delhi, July 25 (IANS) Ajey Nagar, who is popularly known as CarryMinati on YouTube, took to his official social media handle on Saturday to inform that his..
WorldNews
Bitcoin Driven Higher by Accumulation Trend as Economist Forecasts UpsideBitcoin’s recent price action has been...
WorldNews
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this