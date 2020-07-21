Global  
 

Bitcoin Price Stability Holds As Altcoins Signal “Range Dump” After Rally

WorldNews Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Bitcoin Price Stability Holds As Altcoins Signal “Range Dump” After RallyBitcoin could soon start rallying amid a potential altcoin range dump exercise. Bitcoin bulls increasing the focus on breaking $9,200, $9,250 and $9,300 resistance zones. Bitcoin price stability has been impressive over the last week. For some people, the stability is commendable but for others it has reduced the speculative nature of Bitcoin, making it more or less like a...
