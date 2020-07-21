Vanessa Guillén: family feels sidelined in inquiry into soldier's killing, sister says Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Mayra Guillén has said she believes the US army is “following their own agenda” as it investigates the circumstances that led to the death of her sister, Mayra Guillén has said she believes the US army is “following their own agenda” as it investigates the circumstances that led to the death of her sister, Vanessa Guillén , the young Fort Hood soldier whose killing has sent shock waves across the country. Vanessa Guillén, 20, disappeared from the... 👓 View full article

