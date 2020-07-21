Global  
 

Vanessa Guillén: family feels sidelined in inquiry into soldier's killing, sister says

WorldNews Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Vanessa Guillén: family feels sidelined in inquiry into soldier's killing, sister saysMayra Guillén has said she believes the US army is “following their own agenda” as it investigates the circumstances that led to the death of her sister, Vanessa Guillén, the young Fort Hood soldier whose killing has sent shock waves across the country. Vanessa Guillén, 20, disappeared from the...
Killing of Vanessa Guillén Killing of Vanessa Guillén Disappearance of a U.S. army soldier

Civilian searcher says Army overlooked evidence after Vanessa Guillen's death

 Vanessa Guillen, 20, a soldier, disappeared from Fort Hood in Texas on April 22, sparking a search and international attention.
Family Says Vanessa Guillen Bludgeoned To Death On Army Base [Video]

Family Says Vanessa Guillen Bludgeoned To Death On Army Base

According to Vanessa Guillen's family attorney, Fort Hood Pfc. Vanessa Guillen was bludgeoned to death with a hammer in the armory room where she worked. CNN reports that attorney Natalie Khawam said Vanessa's family learned these details during a meeting with Army investigators on Wednesday night. Guillen's killer reportedly moved and transported her body from the military installation after the incident. On Thursday, officials announced that Spc.

Fort Hood Fort Hood United States military post located in Killeen, Texas

Vanessa Guillen's killing at Fort Hood leaves family grieving, grasping for clues

 The Army's account of how Guillen died remains riddled with holes that investigators refuse to clarify, her family's lawyer says.
Milley, Esper push review of Confederacy symbols [Video]

Milley, Esper push review of Confederacy symbols

The top U.S. general said on Thursday that the military had to take a "hard look" at symbols of the Confederacy, including the names of bases, and said he had recommended a commission to look at the issue. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Justice ralley for Vanessa Guillen [Video]

Justice ralley for Vanessa Guillen

Another rally will be held in the valley today to demand justice for Vanessa Guillen. Investigators say the Fort Hood soldier was killed and dismembered by a fellow soldier in April. Vanessa Guillen's..

Justice for Vanessa Guillen march [Video]

Justice for Vanessa Guillen march

A march and vigil are planned here in Las Vegas on Sunday to demand justice for Vanessa Guillen. Investigators say the Fort Hood soldier was killed and dismembered by a fellow soldier. For months,..

Texas activists paint mural of slain soldier Vanessa Guillen [Video]

Texas activists paint mural of slain soldier Vanessa Guillen

Over 20 artists from Fort Worth, Texas, came together to paint a mural of Vanessa Guillen, hoping to draw attention to her story and those of victims of sexual violence.

