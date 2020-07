Magnitude 3.7 earthquake strikes remote corner of Utah Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

ENTERPRISE, Utah (AP) — A minor earthquake struck a remote corner of Utah early Tuesday. The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the magnitude 3.7 quake shook the desert at 3:44 a.m. local time. The epicenter was in Utah's southwest corner, about 14 miles east of Enterprise and 28 miles north of St. George.