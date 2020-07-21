Global  
 

'It was difficult': Storm's Gary Kloppenburg accepts chance to fill in for Dan Hughes but feels for him

Seattle Times Tuesday, 21 July 2020
Gary Kloppenburg will start and finish the season in charge because Dan Hughes, who guided the Storm to a WNBA title in 2018, opted to sit out this year due to medical concerns during the coronavirus pandemic. “It was disappointing to me and to all of us the way that happened,” Kloppenburg said. “Coach Dan was really so much fun to work with. It was difficult going through that, but you have to move on.”
