Pramod Yadav @ANI Psychy Budhiya... Soon you will be thrown from west Bengal to east Bengal as your beloved ones live there 3 hours ago Yash @ANI @MamataOfficial, will see who will be thrown out from West Bengal 😊 Btw jai shri ram didi.. 4 hours ago Sunit Jangir @ANI This lady should be thrown out from WB. She never considered West Bengal a part of India. She is like a termit… https://t.co/KVGfFUVDIX 5 hours ago rak72 @globaltimesnews china is now exposed its doorstep. It has dug up its own grave. After India and china war is over,… https://t.co/yBedmu0NZg 2 days ago Nagarajan @KanimozhiDMK Lenin set the narrative long back in russia.his giant statue was buldozed in the same russia not long… https://t.co/gaPrfBdLSA 4 days ago Tanmay Banerjee Hey guys , would request you to olease share and retweet the same, this dog will be thrown away tommorow if there a… https://t.co/XuR6m4JH5Q 6 days ago Rakesh Garg @dios_querido @Uncanny_Spirit @nareshchiluka17 @true_chanakya_ @sambitswaraj @BJP4Bengal @BJP4India Yes brother...… https://t.co/TIugbyxTsg 1 week ago Awadhesh kumar singh RT @SuryaGTF: Dear, Mamta Didi Please have a control over things in Bengal or Else you and your so called MLA,MP . Will be thrown down fro… 1 week ago