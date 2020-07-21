|
Kanye West won't be on ballot in South Carolina after holding first rally in presidential bid
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
After a campaign rally Sunday in South Carolina, Kanye West failed to submit the signatures needed to be on the state's presidential ballot, reports say.
