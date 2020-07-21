Global  
 

Kanye West won't be on ballot in South Carolina after holding first rally in presidential bid

Tuesday, 21 July 2020
After a campaign rally Sunday in South Carolina, Kanye West failed to submit the signatures needed to be on the state's presidential ballot, reports say.
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian almost aborted their daughter

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian almost aborted their daughter

 Kanye West and Kim Kardashian almost aborted their first pregnancy, the rapper revealed at his presidential campaign rally in Charleston, South Carolina on Sunday.

Kanye West Kanye West American rapper, songwriter, record producer, and fashion designer

Kanye West asked JAY-Z to be his running mate

Kanye West asked JAY-Z to be his running mate

Kanye West has asked JAY-Z to be his running mate after confirming his plans to run for the White House earlier this month.

Kanye West claims wife Kim Kardashian tried to 'lock him up' in bizarre Twitter rant

Kanye West claims wife Kim Kardashian tried to 'lock him up' in bizarre Twitter rant

Kanye West took to Twitter on Monday night to make a series of bizarre claims, including accusing wife Kim Kardashian of trying to "lock him up" and comparing his life to Jordan Peele’s movie ‘Get Out.’

Kanye West shares updated track-list for DONDA

Kanye West shares updated track-list for DONDA

Kanye West has amended the track-listing for his upcoming album 'DONDA'.

Kanye West Tanks Gap's Stock

Kanye West Tanks Gap's Stock

New York (CNN Business) Kanye West's threat to walk away from his fashion company's fledgling partnership with the Gap has sent shares sharply lower. Videos taken at the event show the rapper criticizing Gap and Adidas, another apparel company his Yeezy brand partnered with. Gap, which has been struggling lately, announced a 10-year partnership with Yeezy last month for a new line of clothes that are "modern, elevated basics for men, women and kids at accessible price points" due out next year.

South Carolina South Carolina State in the southeastern United States

Schools prepare for socially distant classrooms

 Students in Greenville, South Carolina, can expect to wear masks and practice social distancing inside their classrooms and on school buses when they head back..
Kanye West wants Jay-Z to become his running mate in US election

 Rapper Kanye West said he wants Jay-Z as his running mate in the upcoming US presidential election. He said this before his first rally in South Carolina...
Kanye West Gets Emotional at President Campaign Rally | THR News

Kanye West Gets Emotional at President Campaign Rally | THR News

Kanye West held his first campaign event in South Carolina on Sunday night.

Kanye West Says New Album Is Coming Friday, Comments On First Campaign Rally In String Of Tweets

Kanye West Says New Album Is Coming Friday, Comments On First Campaign Rally In String Of Tweets

Rapper Kanye West, who recently announced his plans to run for U.S. President, tweeted out several back-to-back messages on Monday night before announcing a new album release. Tom Wait reports.

Kanye West Breaks Down In Tears At Campaign Rally

Kanye West Breaks Down In Tears At Campaign Rally

Growing concerns for Kanye West's mental health continue following his first-ever political rally in South Carolina. The rapper shared heartbreaking and shocking revelations about his marriage and the..

Kanye holds his first presidential rally in SC

Kanye holds his first presidential rally in SC

West held the first rally of his presidential bid in Charleston, SC where he talked about his stances on abortion, modern day race relations, and much more.

Kanye West Goes On Explosive Name-Dropping Twitter Rant Going At Drake, Mother-In-Law Kris Jenner, Anna Wintour, Playboy + More: "Kim Tried To Bring A Doctor To Lock Me Up"

Kanye West Goes On Explosive Name-Dropping Twitter Rant Going At Drake, Mother-In-Law Kris Jenner, Anna Wintour, Playboy + More: “Kim Tried To Bring A Doctor To Lock Me Up” Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West has a lot, a lot, a lot of things on his mind these days. The potential future presidential candidate has unloaded pure emotions...
The Roots' Questlove Pissed After Kanye West Flips Twitter Meltdown Into DONDA Album Announcement: "I'm So F**king Mad Right Now"

The Roots’ Questlove Pissed After Kanye West Flips Twitter Meltdown Into DONDA Album Announcement: “I’m So F**king Mad Right Now” The Roots’ Questlove is pissed at Kanye West right now. The hip-hop drummer has come forward to share his frustrations with feeling played by Yeezy following a...
Watch: Birdman Wants To Do Lil Wayne Reunion Album, Kanye West Upsets Everyone In Hip-Hop, Nicki Minaj Breaks Internet W/ Pregnancy Reveal

Watch: Birdman Wants To Do Lil Wayne Reunion Album, Kanye West Upsets Everyone In Hip-Hop, Nicki Minaj Breaks Internet W/ Pregnancy Reveal The rap news cycle never ends. Today, online personality Jonny Fastlane focuses on Birdman wanting to reunite with Lil Wayne for new music, Kanye West dumbing...
