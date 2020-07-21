|
Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder arrested in $60 million bribery case
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
U.S. Attorney David DeVillers' office described the case as a "public corruption racketeering conspiracy involving $60 million."
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Larry Householder American politician
Ohio State in the northeastern United States
Black children are more likely to die after surgery than their white peers, study saysResearchers at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio found that Black children were nearly 3.5 times within 30 days of surgery.
USATODAY.com
Biden eyes GOP supporters while Trump focuses on his baseIn the four months since Joe Biden effectively won the Democratic presidential nomination, he has focused on consolidating the party's divergent and often..
WorldNews
Ex-Gov. John Kasich slated to speak at the Democratic National Convention for Joe BidenCOLUMBUS, Ohio—John Kasich, the Republican ex-governor of Ohio turned critic of President Donald Trump, is expected to speak at the Democratic National..
WorldNews
Golf legend Nicklaus said he had COVID-19
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:10Published
David M. DeVillers
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this