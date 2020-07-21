Global  
 

Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder arrested in $60 million bribery case

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
U.S. Attorney David DeVillers' office described the case as a "public corruption racketeering conspiracy involving $60 million."
