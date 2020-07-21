Michael Bennett retires from NFL after 11 seasons

Adam This is the real reason for the push to reopen schools. Small conferences, like America East, have already cancelle… https://t.co/ywEcPp6nDX 53 minutes ago SoccerAmerica What we're reading (& listening to) Tuesday 1.NWSL: More 2020 games?: @JeffKassouf (The Equalizer) 2.Fall without f… https://t.co/OSGMvhJdZs 1 hour ago The Enterprise A fall without football a real possibility because of COVID-19 as NFL players, others raise questions https://t.co/OZ1h1Lus4u 8 hours ago KellyOlexa A fall without football a real possibility because of COVID-19 as NFL players, others raise questions… https://t.co/M2zswohZAI 14 hours ago Caribreport A fall without football a real possibility because of COVID-19 as NFL players, others raise questions https://t.co/gTqkA5Vydk 15 hours ago saferroadstoday RT @Tennessean: A fall without football a real possibility because of COVID-19 as NFL players, others raise questions https://t.co/hsV2ZyBl… 15 hours ago Andrea “Where’s Your Mask?” Sausedo Piotraszewski Hate the idea of no NFL, but how could they possibly keep these guys and then their families and staff safe? A fall… https://t.co/lp04BNZZX7 16 hours ago Networthy Newz A fall without football a real possibility because of COVID-19 as NFL players, others raise questions »… https://t.co/msZEzw5cio 18 hours ago