Michael Bennett retires from NFL after 11 seasons
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
After 11 seasons with five NFL organizations, Michael Bennett said he is retiring from the NFL. "I'm looking forward to the rebirth," he wrote.
Michael Bennett (defensive lineman, born 1985) American football defensive end
National Football League Professional American football league
