Ismael Aguilar III 🌿 RT @theofficialmads: 🎮 Poll: Have you played Death Stranding on PlayStation or PC? 1 second ago

Rotimi Amaechi. RT @AfricanFtblHQ: 🇧🇫 | Aristide Bance has announced his retirement from International football at age 36. Bance has played 79 times for B… 2 seconds ago

Samurai Of Tsushima 🕋 RT @BrittaJJ26: Yasha Nydoorin: looks like she could kill you, but is actually a cinnamon roll (but she can still kill you). Played by @The… 2 seconds ago

Veronika Gulati RT @PeterSweden7: I must say the leftist strategy is genius. 1. Infiltrate schools and universities. 2. Take over the media. 3. Install… 2 seconds ago

TAS | DIce🔜MyHouse @Splash64_ Wait u mean when Wii U was the newest console? Yeah that makes sense then cause the game pad is the touc… https://t.co/vvcA5HetRz 2 seconds ago