You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Ex-Officer Reflects On The Death Of Barbara Schneider



Before George Floyd, Philando Castile and Jamar Clark, another deadly police encounter sparked outrage in the Twin Cities and led to changes in training, reports Christiane Cordero (4:57).WCCO 4 News.. Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 04:57 Published 11 hours ago Floyd's family to sue city of Minneapolis



Today, attorneys for George Floyd's family plan to announce a lawsuit against the city of Minneapolis and the police officers charged in his death. More details on the lawsuit are to be revealed this.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:25 Published 6 days ago Family of George Floyd Files Civil Suit



Attorneys for the family of George Floyd filed a federal civil lawsuit on Wednesday. The suit is against the city of Minneapolis and the police officers involved in the death of George Floyd. Floyd.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published 6 days ago

Related news from verified sources Minnesota lawmakers ban neck restraints after Floyd’s death ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Legislature passed a package of police accountability measures early Tuesday that includes a ban on neck restraints like...

Seattle Times 4 hours ago





Tweets about this