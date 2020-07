High school miler Jim Ryun to receive Medal of Freedom Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 3 days ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is awarding the nation’s highest civilian honor to Jim Ryun, a former Kansas congressman who was the first high school runner to clock a mile in under 4 minutes. Trump is scheduled to honor the three-time Olympian with the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House on Friday. […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources CPS 2020 Grad Jayla Wheeler Gets A College Offer She Can't Refuse



Jayla Wheeler is a 2020 high school graduate from Chicago’s South Side who is starting at a top college in the fall. Wheeler has never even visited the campus. But the honor student has an offer she.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:27 Published on June 15, 2020

Tweets about this