Toronto-based fashion chain Mendocino won't reopen its stores Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Toronto-based women's fashion chain Mendocino has announced it plans to restructure itself under bankruptcy laws, a move that will result in "all or substantially all" of its 28 stores in Canada staying closed for good. 👓 View full article

