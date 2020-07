ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ please vote for trump to get out of office. THIS COULD BE US IF HE IS OUT!!!and make sure you also vote for local… https://t.co/AYUDNIjk3A 11 minutes ago

A.Friel RT @USATODAY: Top vaccine makers predict a vaccine or vaccines may be available as early as the beginning of 2021 and at least two pledged… 41 minutes ago

Dr_Hugue_Ouellette RT @DrIanWeissman: Top COVID-19 vaccine makers say safe, effective and low-cost candidates possible by early 2021. @DrHugue @JudyYeeMD http… 1 hour ago

$TSLAQ is a crowdsourced short and distort We will not sell it at cost, no ma'am," said Moderna president Dr. Stephen Hoge. Merck's Gerberding said: "No, we… https://t.co/UmRsiPSyTH 1 hour ago

lung3lx RT @armor_eos: Top vaccine makers predict a vaccine or vaccines may be available as early as the beginning of 2021 and at least two pledged… 1 hour ago

Ian Weissman, DO Top COVID-19 vaccine makers say safe, effective and low-cost candidates possible by early 2021. @DrHugue @JudyYeeMD https://t.co/30IHZDnnEE 1 hour ago

EOS ARMOR Top vaccine makers predict a vaccine or vaccines may be available as early as the beginning of 2021 and at least tw… https://t.co/IZYy9eKorh 2 hours ago