Washington NFL team hires Julie Donaldson for radio role

15 Women Accuse Washington Redskins Employees Of Sexual Harassment



According to CNN, the Washington Redskins has launched an internal investigation after team staffers were accused of sexual harassment and verbal abuse. The accusations were made by 15 former.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:41 Published 4 days ago

15 Former Redskins Employees Allege Sexual Harassment



15 Former Redskins Employees Allege Sexual Harassment According to 'The Washington Post,' at least 15 women have said they were sexually harassed by employees of Washington's NFL team between 2006 and.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:54 Published 4 days ago