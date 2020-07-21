Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Washington NFL team hires Julie Donaldson for radio role

Seattle Times Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington’s NFL team hired TV reporter, anchor and host Julie Donaldson to oversee its broadcast operation and be a member of a three-person radio booth for games. Citing NFL Research, the team said Tuesday that Donaldson will be the first woman to be a regular on-air member of an NFL radio […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: 15 Former Redskins Employees Allege S*xual Harassment

15 Former Redskins Employees Allege S*xual Harassment 00:52

 According to 'The Washington Post,' at least 15 women have said they were s*xually harassed by employees of Washington's NFL team between 2006 and 2019.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

15 Women Accuse Washington Redskins Employees Of Sexual Harassment [Video]

15 Women Accuse Washington Redskins Employees Of Sexual Harassment

According to CNN, the Washington Redskins has launched an internal investigation after team staffers were accused of sexual harassment and verbal abuse. The accusations were made by 15 former..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published
15 Former Redskins Employees Allege Sexual Harassment [Video]

15 Former Redskins Employees Allege Sexual Harassment

15 Former Redskins Employees Allege Sexual Harassment According to 'The Washington Post,' at least 15 women have said they were sexually harassed by employees of Washington's NFL team between 2006 and..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:54Published
Report: Over A Dozen Women Accuse Former Washington Football Team Employees Of Sexual Harassment, Verbal Abuse [Video]

Report: Over A Dozen Women Accuse Former Washington Football Team Employees Of Sexual Harassment, Verbal Abuse

Over a dozen women have accused several former members of the Washington football team staff of sexual harassment and verbal abuse, according to an investigation by The Washington Post. Katie Johnston..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Washington NFL team hires Julie Donaldson for radio role

 Washington NFL team hires Julie Donaldson for radio role
FOX Sports

Washington hires Donaldson as top female exec

 Julie Donaldson will become the highest-ranking female executive of the NFL's Washington team. She will have power and input on content for the team's various...
ESPN


Tweets about this