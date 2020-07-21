Washington NFL team hires Julie Donaldson for radio role
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 () ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington’s NFL team hired TV reporter, anchor and host Julie Donaldson to oversee its broadcast operation and be a member of a three-person radio booth for games. Citing NFL Research, the team said Tuesday that Donaldson will be the first woman to be a regular on-air member of an NFL radio […]
