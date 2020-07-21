Video from Maradona helps Lugo stay in Spain’s 2nd division Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

MADRID (AP) — Spanish club Lugo avoided relegation from the second division thanks to some motivational help from Diego Maradona. Coach Juanfran García said the Argentina great sent players a video before the team’s final-round match against Mirandés on Monday. A 2-1 win sealed Lugo’s survival. “We always use a motivational video, and we had […] 👓 View full article

