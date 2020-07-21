Thousands cheer in streets ahead of Jack Charlton funeral
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 (
31 minutes ago) ASHINGTON, England (AP) — Applause and cheers broke out in celebration of the life of Jack Charlton as thousands of people gathered in a former mining community in northern England before the funeral of the 1966 World Cup winner on Tuesday. Ashington, a town in the northeast of England, came to a standstill as the […]
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
4 hours ago
The funeral of England World Cup winner and former Republic of Ireland manager Jack Charlton has taken place with thousands of people lining the streets in Ashington to pay their respects.
Thousands gather for Jack Charlton funeral 02:11
