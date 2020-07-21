Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Michael Cohen sent back to jail after vowing to release book exposing Trump's racism, lawsuit argues

WorldNews Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Michael Cohen sent back to jail after vowing to release book exposing Trump's racism, lawsuit arguesAttorneys for Donald Trump’s former lawyer have demanded his immediate release from prison, claiming he was taken back into custody because he began promoting a tell-all book he was planning to publish about the president. Michael Cohen, who...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Michael Cohen (lawyer) Michael Cohen (lawyer) American former attorney

Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen sues William Barr for 'gag order'

 Michael Cohen claims he was sent back to jail in retaliation for writing a book about the president.
BBC News
Ex-Trump lawyer behind bars again [Video]

Ex-Trump lawyer behind bars again

[NFA] Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, was taken to a federal jail on Thursday after refusing to agree to a gag order as a condition of serving his criminal sentence under home confinement, Cohen's lawyer said. Freddie Joyner reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:22Published
How Michael Cohen Might Have Gotten Himself Sent Back To Prison [Video]

How Michael Cohen Might Have Gotten Himself Sent Back To Prison

Former fixer and personal attorney to President Donald Trump, Michael Cohen has been photographed most likely breaking his terms of parole. According to Business Insider, Cohen and his wife were spotted dining with another couple at the New York City restaurant, Le Bilboquet. Cohen is serving a three-year sentence for tax evasion, bank fraud, campaign-finance violations, and lying to Congress.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published
Impeaching Barr a 'waste of time' -top Dem [Video]

Impeaching Barr a 'waste of time' -top Dem

U.S. Attorney General William Barr deserves to be impeached over the firing of a federal prosecutor whose office had been investigating President Donald Trump's personal lawyer but the effort would be a "waste of time," a leading Democratic lawmaker said on Sunday. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:55Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Huge crowd confronts federal cops in Portland [Video]

Huge crowd confronts federal cops in Portland

[NFA] Federal law enforcement in military fatigues fired tear gas to disperse protesters in the streets of Portland, Oregon, which local news described as the largest demonstration in over 50 nights of clashes. Jillian Kitchener has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:43Published

Constitutional crisis looms over federal agents in Portland

 PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A potential constitutional crisis is looming over the actions of federal officers at protests in Oregon’s largest city that have been..
WorldNews

Trump tells census to not count the undocumented for purposes of deciding House apportionment

 Legal analysts said Trump's order is already a dead letter, citing a Supreme Court decision from last year blocking the president's attempts to add a citizenship..
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump’s Niece Says She’s Heard Him Use the N-Word, Anti-Semitic Slurs [Video]

Trump’s Niece Says She’s Heard Him Use the N-Word, Anti-Semitic Slurs

President Trump’s niece claims that she has heard her uncle in the past use the n-word and also anti-Semitic slurs. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:59Published
Michael Cohen Announces Release Timeline For His Book [Video]

Michael Cohen Announces Release Timeline For His Book

Michael Cohen, who worked as an attorney for President Trump, announced when his tell-all book about his former employer will be released.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:43Published
Judge Denies Trump's Family A Lawsuit Against Niece's Book [Video]

Judge Denies Trump's Family A Lawsuit Against Niece's Book

President Donald Trump’s niece plans to publish a tell-all book, revealing private information about her family. While the Trump family tried to deter her book, a New York judge dismissed their..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Trevor Noah Praises Fox News for Trump Interview: ‘I Love Chris Wallace’ (Video)

Trevor Noah Praises Fox News for Trump Interview: ‘I Love Chris Wallace’ (Video) Like so many others in the world of politics, “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah had some very kind words for Chris Wallace of Fox News, who grilled Donald...
The Wrap

Facebook Has ‘No Deal’ With Trump, Zuckerberg Says

Facebook Has ‘No Deal’ With Trump, Zuckerberg Says Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg pushed back against criticism of Facebook’s relationship with President Trump, saying the tech giant doesn’t offer the White...
The Wrap

Fox News’ Chris Wallace Praised Across Political Spectrums for ‘the Best’ TV Interview With Trump (Video)

Fox News’ Chris Wallace Praised Across Political Spectrums for ‘the Best’ TV Interview With Trump (Video) Chris Wallace’s “Fox News Sunday” interview with President Donald Trump generated buzz over the weekend, with some of the praise coming from unexpected...
The Wrap


Tweets about this