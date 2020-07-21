|
Michael Cohen sent back to jail after vowing to release book exposing Trump's racism, lawsuit argues
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Attorneys for Donald Trump’s former lawyer have demanded his immediate release from prison, claiming he was taken back into custody because he began promoting a tell-all book he was planning to publish about the president. Michael Cohen, who...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Michael Cohen (lawyer) American former attorney
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen sues William Barr for 'gag order'Michael Cohen claims he was sent back to jail in retaliation for writing a book about the president.
BBC News
Ex-Trump lawyer behind bars again
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:22Published
How Michael Cohen Might Have Gotten Himself Sent Back To Prison
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:38Published
Impeaching Barr a 'waste of time' -top Dem
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:55Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Huge crowd confronts federal cops in Portland
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:43Published
Constitutional crisis looms over federal agents in PortlandPORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A potential constitutional crisis is looming over the actions of federal officers at protests in Oregon’s largest city that have been..
WorldNews
Trump tells census to not count the undocumented for purposes of deciding House apportionmentLegal analysts said Trump's order is already a dead letter, citing a Supreme Court decision from last year blocking the president's attempts to add a citizenship..
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this