Donald Trump blasts anthem kneelers months after he was filmed making a huge mockery of it himself Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

has once again condemned sports players kneeling for the Donald Trump has once again condemned sports players kneeling for the national anthem , just five months after he was filmed making a huge mockery of it himself Donald Trump says he’ll switch off sports games where players kneel for the national anthem – just five months after he was filmed making a mockery of it himself. The President of the United States tweeted Tuesday: ‘Looking forward to live sports, but any time I witness a player kneeling during the National Anthem, a sign... 👓 View full article

