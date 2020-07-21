Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Donald Trump blasts anthem kneelers months after he was filmed making a huge mockery of it himself

WorldNews Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Donald Trump blasts anthem kneelers months after he was filmed making a huge mockery of it himselfDonald Trump has once again condemned sports players kneeling for the national anthem, just five months after he was filmed making a huge mockery of it himself Donald Trump says he’ll switch off sports games where players kneel for the national anthem – just five months after he was filmed making a mockery of it himself. The President of the United States tweeted Tuesday: ‘Looking forward to live sports, but any time I witness a player kneeling during the National Anthem, a sign...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: President Donald Trump Loses His ‘Patriotic’ Face Mask

President Donald Trump Loses His ‘Patriotic’ Face Mask 00:45

 President Donald Trump touted face masks as “patriotic” after months of politicizing them. Hours later, he was seen mingling in a hotel lobby without a mask.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Huge crowd confronts federal cops in Portland [Video]

Huge crowd confronts federal cops in Portland

[NFA] Federal law enforcement in military fatigues fired tear gas to disperse protesters in the streets of Portland, Oregon, which local news described as the largest demonstration in over 50 nights of clashes. Jillian Kitchener has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:43Published

Constitutional crisis looms over federal agents in Portland

 PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A potential constitutional crisis is looming over the actions of federal officers at protests in Oregon’s largest city that have been..
WorldNews

Trump tells census to not count the undocumented for purposes of deciding House apportionment

 Legal analysts said Trump's order is already a dead letter, citing a Supreme Court decision from last year blocking the president's attempts to add a citizenship..
USATODAY.com

Michael Cohen sent back to jail after vowing to release book exposing Trump's racism, lawsuit argues

 Attorneys for Donald Trump’s former lawyer have demanded his immediate release from prison, claiming he was taken back into custody because he began promoting..
WorldNews

Related videos from verified sources

Farewell, Brad Parscale: You Tried, But You Could Not Save Trump From Himself [Video]

Farewell, Brad Parscale: You Tried, But You Could Not Save Trump From Himself

Brad Parscale can now count himself among the countless Trump administration officials who have faced the wrath of POTUS. President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign manager is to be demoted to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:50Published
The Normally Tight-Lipped Robert Mueller Weighs In On Roger Stone [Video]

The Normally Tight-Lipped Robert Mueller Weighs In On Roger Stone

Former special counsel Robert Mueller is defending his office's prosecution of Roger Stone. As part of Mueller's Russia investigation, Stone was convicted of lying to Congress, witness tampering and..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
President Donald Trump Seen Wearing Face Mask At Maryland Military Hospital [Video]

President Donald Trump Seen Wearing Face Mask At Maryland Military Hospital

After months of refusing to wear a mask in public, President Donald Trump wore one Saturday during a visit to a military hospital in Maryland; Nikole Killion reports for CBS2.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:06Published

Related news from verified sources

Trevor Noah Praises Fox News for Trump Interview: ‘I Love Chris Wallace’ (Video)

Trevor Noah Praises Fox News for Trump Interview: ‘I Love Chris Wallace’ (Video) Like so many others in the world of politics, “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah had some very kind words for Chris Wallace of Fox News, who grilled Donald...
The Wrap

Facebook Has ‘No Deal’ With Trump, Zuckerberg Says

Facebook Has ‘No Deal’ With Trump, Zuckerberg Says Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg pushed back against criticism of Facebook’s relationship with President Trump, saying the tech giant doesn’t offer the White...
The Wrap

Fox News’ Chris Wallace Praised Across Political Spectrums for ‘the Best’ TV Interview With Trump (Video)

Fox News’ Chris Wallace Praised Across Political Spectrums for ‘the Best’ TV Interview With Trump (Video) Chris Wallace’s “Fox News Sunday” interview with President Donald Trump generated buzz over the weekend, with some of the praise coming from unexpected...
The Wrap


Tweets about this