|
Michelle Obama Is Hosting a Brand-New Relationship Podcast
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Is Michelle Obama stepping into Esther Perel’s shoes? The former first lady’s newly announced Spotify podcast – which will feature weekly conversations with Valerie Jarrett, Michele Norris, Conan O’Brien, and other renowned figures about the relationships that have shaped them...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Michelle Obama Lawyer, writer and former First Lady of the United States
Michelle Obama speaks to NBA, WNBA players about how they can use platform to create changeFormer first lady Michelle Obama spoke with some NBA and WNBA players Sunday about how they can use their platform to address racial justice issues.
USATODAY.com
Barack Obama to appear on Michelle Obama’s podcast debutIn the premiere episode, the former first lady and her husband will hold an intimate conversation about community LOS ANGELES (AP) — The first guest of..
WorldNews
Michelle Obama launches podcast
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:44Published
Esther Perel Belgian Psychotherapist and Author
Conan O'Brien American television show host, comedian, and podcaster
Valerie Jarrett American businesswoman and former government official
Michele Norris American radio journalist
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this