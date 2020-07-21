Global  
 

Michelle Obama Is Hosting a Brand-New Relationship Podcast 

WorldNews Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Michelle Obama Is Hosting a Brand-New Relationship Podcast Is Michelle Obama stepping into Esther Perel’s shoes? The former first lady’s newly announced Spotify podcast – which will feature weekly conversations with Valerie Jarrett, Michele Norris, Conan O’Brien, and other renowned figures about the relationships that have shaped them...
Michelle Obama speaks to NBA, WNBA players about how they can use platform to create change

 Former first lady Michelle Obama spoke with some NBA and WNBA players Sunday about how they can use their platform to address racial justice issues.
Barack Obama to appear on Michelle Obama’s podcast debut

 In the premiere episode, the former first lady and her husband will hold an intimate conversation about community LOS ANGELES (AP) — The first guest of..
Michelle Obama launches podcast [Video]

Michelle Obama launches podcast

Michelle Obama is launching a podcast on Spotify.

Michelle Obama to Kick Off Her Podcast With Barack Obama Interview

 The former U.S. First Lady is going to sit down with her husband for an interview in the upcoming first episode of her new podcast talk show on Spotify.
Barack Obama will be first guest on Michelle Obama’s new podcast
Barack Obama will be first guest on Michelle Obama's new Spotify podcast

 Conan O'Brien will also be featured
