Martha Leah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica Germany: Synagogue attack trial gets underway: The trial of Stephan B., who is charged with the… https://t.co/snthwThlGw 4 seconds ago Tarun Mishra RT @dwnews: A far-right extremist is on trial for the deadly 2019 shooting attack on a synagogue and a kebab shop in Germany's Halle. The… 9 minutes ago CBS 21 News A German man went on trial Tuesday for a Yom Kippur attack on a synagogue that is considered one of the worst anti-… https://t.co/WVyI4qcLxN 26 minutes ago sinbad The trial of Halle synagogue attacker Stephan B. has begun in eastern Germany. The 28-year-old expressed a virulent… https://t.co/t9Jwaw0VhD 29 minutes ago Chumbo08 🇺🇾🇮🇱🐍 RT @Behind__News: A neo-Nazi terrorist who murdered 2 people after opening fire on a synagogue in eastern Germany on the Jewish holy day of… 33 minutes ago Pete Halle Shooting: Trial Begins For Germany Synagogue Attack Suspect - The Lighthouse Christian Forum https://t.co/b1tHF1CW0J 46 minutes ago Abby Seitz RT @nytimesworld: The trial of a man charged with killing 2 people last fall after failing to blast into a synagogue filled with Jews obser… 52 minutes ago Greg RT @News24: Stephan Balliet goes on trial for a deadly shooting targeting Jews in Halle last year, one of the worst acts of anti-Semitic vi… 1 hour ago