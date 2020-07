You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Study: Immunity To COVID-19 May Only Last A Few Months



British researchers say that after people are infected with the novel coronavirus COVID-19, their natural immunity to it could decline within months. According to CNN, a new paper suggests that.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:46 Published 1 week ago World's First Transparent Face Mask Features Self Sanitisation Technology



A company has made the world’s first “smart” face mask that can clean itself. LEAF Mask offers high performance filtration against dangerous airborne viruses and pollutants. It's minimal.. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published 2 weeks ago Blood Type May Affect Your COVID-19 Risk, Studies Suggest



Blood Type May Affect Your COVID-19 Risk, Studies Suggest According to NBC News, recent studies indicate that people with Type A blood are more vulnerable to COVID-19, while people with Type O blood.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:34 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this