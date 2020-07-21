|
|
|
Shelton Clears Senate Committee, Moving Trump’s Pick Closer to Fed Board
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Trump’s two Federal Reserve nominees, including hot-button pick Judy Shelton, cleared a committee vote and will proceed to the Senate.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
U.S. Senate panel approves subpoena power in Trump-Russia probe
A divided Senate Judiciary Committee approved sweeping subpoena power on Thursday for a politically charged congressional probe of an FBI investigation into Republican President Donald Trump’s 2016..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:48Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|