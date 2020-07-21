Global  
 

Shelton Clears Senate Committee, Moving Trump’s Pick Closer to Fed Board

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Trump’s two Federal Reserve nominees, including hot-button pick Judy Shelton, cleared a committee vote and will proceed to the Senate.
