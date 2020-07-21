Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chicago won't see 'Portland-style deployment' of federal agents, Mayor Lori Lightfoot says

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Tuesday that President Donald Trump would not be deploying unnamed federal officers to the city, as seen in Portland
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Mayor Lightfoot Has 'Great Concerns' About President Trump Possibly Deploying Federal Agents In Chicago

Mayor Lightfoot Has 'Great Concerns' About President Trump Possibly Deploying Federal Agents In Chicago 02:38

 Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Monday she has “great concerns” about the possibility President Donald Trump could soon deploy scores of federal agents to Chicago to crack down on gun violence and protests, similar to an approach in Portland, Oregon.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Lori Lightfoot Lori Lightfoot 56th Mayor of Chicago

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's Sick Burn Of WH Press Secretary [Video]

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's Sick Burn Of WH Press Secretary

"Karen" is slang for a stereotypically rude, middle-aged white woman; the type who calls the cops on innocent black people. Former assistant US attorney Lori Lightfoot not only is Chicago's first Black female mayor, but also the city's first to identify as lesbian. So when White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany called Lightfoot "the derelict mayor of Chicago" in a press briefing, the mayor hit back hard.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published
Youth not taking virus seriously -Chicago mayor [Video]

Youth not taking virus seriously -Chicago mayor

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Wednesday criticized young people in the third largest U.S. city for not taking the pandemic seriously enough, citing data showing an increase in cases among people from the ages of 18 to 29.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:04Published
Walmart Reasses Damage Of Looted Stores [Video]

Walmart Reasses Damage Of Looted Stores

Several Walmart Supercenter locations and grocery-focused Neighborhood Markets were damaged by looting. According to Business Insider, Walmart is unsure if it will open all the impacted locations. A Walmart spokesperson said the company was still “assessing the damage.” The company reopened one location that was not among the ones looted. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she is hoping Walmart reopens its damaged stores.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Portland, Oregon Portland, Oregon The most populous city in Oregon, US

What you need to know on the federal response in Portland and the legal questions it raises

 The Trump administration's actions in Portland has raised legal questions about local control in the city and tactics employed by federal agents.
USATODAY.com

In pictures: 'Wall of Moms' joins Portland's anti-racism protests

 The US mums were moved to act after watching images of federal troops on the streets of their city.
BBC News
Portland protestors form 'Wall of Moms' vs. police [Video]

Portland protestors form 'Wall of Moms' vs. police

Clad in yellow and holding signs that read 'you need a time out,' mothers and fathers faced down federal law enforcement officers in the streets of Portland, Oregon on Tuesday night.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:45Published

Portland Protest Tactics: Umbrellas, Pool Noodles and Fire

 With no clear leaders or blueprints, demonstrators have scrounged for items from home and largely embraced a strategy of spontaneous consensus.
NYTimes.com
Portland anti-racism protests escalate with police [Video]

Portland anti-racism protests escalate with police

Police fired tear gas at protesters in downtown Portland during the early morning hours of Wednesday, as demonstrations against police brutality and systemic racism in Oregon's largest city continue to rage on. Matthew Larotonda reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:23Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Biden has a big advantage with undecided voters over Trump [Video]

Biden has a big advantage with undecided voters over Trump

[NFA] Democratic candidate Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by 8 percentage points among registered voters, and the former vice president appears to have a significant advantage among voters who are undecided, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll. Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:44Published

AP poll: Few Americans back full school reopening

 A new poll finds very few Americans think schools should return to normal operations this fall, even as President Donald Trump insists that's what parents and..
USATODAY.com

Trump's UK ambassador investigated for racist and sexist remarks, seeking business for Trump's golf course

 The State Department's top watchdog investigated Robert Wood Johnson IV for alleging making sexist and racist comments, as well as boosting Trump's golf..
USATODAY.com

Facebook investigates misleading Trump post using Ukraine photo

 The US president posts an ad purporting to show violence in the US - but the image is from Ukraine.
BBC News

Chicago Chicago City and county seat of Cook County, Illinois, United States

Gunmen trade fire outside Chicago funeral: police [Video]

Gunmen trade fire outside Chicago funeral: police

[NFA] Passengers in a car opened fire on a crowd of mourners on Chicago's South Side, and some funeral attendees returned fire, leaving at 14 people wounded. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:07Published

AP Top Stories July 22 A

 Here's the latest for Wednesday July 22nd: More negotiations over COVID-19 relief deal; Authorities and protesters clash in Portland; 14 shot outside Chicago..
USATODAY.com

Chicago violence: Fourteen mourners shot outside funeral home

 The shooting comes amid a surge in violence and a threat by President Trump to send in federal agents.
BBC News

Shootout At Funeral Leaves 14 Wounded In US

 A shootout outside a funeral left 14 people wounded Tuesday in Chicago, as President Donald Trump threatens to send federal agents to a handful of US cities led..
WorldNews

Coronavirus: Antibody tests show virus rates 10x higher

 Chicago, Jul 21 (AP) Reported coronavirus cases vastly underestimate the true number of infections, US government data published Tuesday...
WorldNews

Related videos from verified sources

Denver's Michael Hancock And Other Mayors Join Portland In Asking Trump Administration To Withdraw Federal Forces [Video]

Denver's Michael Hancock And Other Mayors Join Portland In Asking Trump Administration To Withdraw Federal Forces

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and more than a dozen other mayors have joined Portland in asking the Trump administration to remove federal forces from or stop plans to send them to major American..

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:36Published
Court fight if federal officers sent to NYC -Mayor [Video]

Court fight if federal officers sent to NYC -Mayor

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday he would take U.S. President Donald Trump to court if he went forward with a threat to send federal officers to help police the country's most..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:13Published
Mayor Lori Lightfoot pushes back against Trump’s plan to send federal agents to Chicago [Video]

Mayor Lori Lightfoot pushes back against Trump’s plan to send federal agents to Chicago

President Donald Trump said he wants to send 150 federal agents to fix the Chicago’s gun violence problem. Mayor Lightfoot says that won’t happen without a fight in court.

Credit: WGN     Duration: 02:38Published

Tweets about this