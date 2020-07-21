Chicago won't see 'Portland-style deployment' of federal agents, Mayor Lori Lightfoot says

Walmart Reasses Damage Of Looted Stores



Several Walmart Supercenter locations and grocery-focused Neighborhood Markets were damaged by looting. According to Business Insider, Walmart is unsure if it will open all the impacted locations. A Walmart spokesperson said the company was still “assessing the damage.” The company reopened one location that was not among the ones looted. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she is hoping Walmart reopens its damaged stores.

