You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Hundreds of cars line up to thank former FWCS superintendent for 47 years of service



Hundreds of cars lined the Northrop High School parking lot Tuesday, all full of members of the community thanking an educator who has been with Fort Wayne Community Schools for 47 years. Credit: WFFT Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Toronto 'chair girl' sentenced to two years probation and $2,000 fine A 20-year-old woman who tossed a chair off a downtown Toronto balcony over a busy highway last year has been sentenced to two years of probation, a $2,000 fine...

CTV News 2 hours ago





Tweets about this