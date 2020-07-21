Global  
 

Anger in Singapore over punishment for woman's attacker

WorldNews Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Anger in Singapore over punishment for woman's attackerShares A Singapore court's decision to put a student who assaulted his ex-girlfriend behind bars for just 12 days sparked an outcry Tuesday, with campaigners condemning a series of light punishments for women's attackers. It was the latest case of a university student in the city-state targeting a woman and then being handed a punishment that critics viewed as inadequate. During...
