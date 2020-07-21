|
Anger in Singapore over punishment for woman's attacker
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Shares A Singapore court's decision to put a student who assaulted his ex-girlfriend behind bars for just 12 days sparked an outcry Tuesday, with campaigners condemning a series of light punishments for women's attackers. It was the latest case of a university student in the city-state targeting a woman and then being handed a punishment that critics viewed as inadequate. During...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Singapore Country in Southeast Asia
More than 240 Vietnamese citizens brought home from SingaporeViệt Nam’s authorities, the Vietnamese Embassy in Singapore, budget carrier Vietjet Air, and relevant Singaporean offices arranged a flight to bring more..
WorldNews
Toyko, Sydney aim to lure edgy Hong Kong financial firms, but Singapore a top drawSign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City HONG KONG/SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Japan, Australia..
WorldNews
Singaporean Man Acted As Cutout Agent For Chinese Military, Used Americans For Intel
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36Published
Singaporean pleads guilty to spying for China in the USSingapore/Washington: A Singaporean man pleaded guilty to acting under the direction of Chinese intelligence officials to obtain sensitive information from..
WorldNews
Singapore man admits being Chinese spy in USA court hearing is the latest incident as tensions rise between the US and China in recent days.
BBC News
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this