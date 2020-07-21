Anger in Singapore over punishment for woman's attacker

Singaporean Man Acted As Cutout Agent For Chinese Military, Used Americans For Intel



Prosecutors said Friday a Singaporean man living in Washington DC has pleaded guilty to being an 'illegal agent of a foreign power.' Jun Wei Yeo was also known as Dickson Yeo. According to CNN, he worked for Chinese intelligence for four or five years. Using a fake consultancy site, he cultivated Americans with access to sensitive information. He then commissioned them to write reports, which he then passed on to Beijing.

