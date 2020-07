From the Archives, 1993: Lost Arthur Boyd painting found in Melbourne flat Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

A two-year search by the Art Gallery of New South Wales ended when a painting missing from its planned Arthur Boyd retrospective turned up on the wall of a Melbourne flat. The painting was last seen publicly in a Brisbane gallery in 1969. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this