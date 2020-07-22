|
Apology demanded from GOP lawmaker for Ocasio-Cortez remark
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accused a Republican colleague on Tuesday of angrily harassing her outside the Capitol over her progressive views in an encounter that a reporter said ended ......
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez U.S. Representative from New York
Ocasio-Cortez Embraces a Republican’s InsultRepresentative Ted Yoho reportedly approached Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on the steps of the Capitol, calling her “disgusting” for her policies..
NYTimes.com
Reporter Witnesses Florida GOP Rep. Ted Yoho Verbally Assault AOC
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:45Published
Economists: AOC Billionaire Tax Would Be Disasterous
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:54Published
Cuomo Cuts Down AOC - Again!
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:51Published
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Some Republicans call for Liz Cheney to step down from leadership after Trump criticismsSeveral Republican members and of Congress and President Donald Trump's son called on Rep. Liz Cheney, the third-ranking House Republican, to step down from..
USATODAY.com
Trump census order targets illegal migrants
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:41Published
Ohio Speaker leaves court after arrest in $60M caseThe powerful Republican speaker of the Ohio House and four associates were arrested Tuesday in a $60 million federal bribery case connected to a taxpayer-funded..
USATODAY.com
New York (state) State in the northeastern United States
Suspect in killing of judge's son found dead
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:28Published
Anti-feminist lawyer, sole suspect in killing of judge's son
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:28Published
Attorney found dead in New York may be linked to fatal shooting at NJ judge's houseAn attorney found dead in Rockland, New York, may be involved in the fatal shooting of Judge Esther Salas' 20-year-old son.
USATODAY.com
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this