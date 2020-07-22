Apology demanded from GOP lawmaker for Ocasio-Cortez remark

Cuomo Cuts Down AOC - Again!



Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez just cannot win the intellectual policy argument against NY State Governor Andrew Cuomo. Cuomo rejected a call from AOC to tax billionaires who live in New York state and use the money to aid people hurt by the coronavirus-induced economic crisis. Ocasio-Cortez is working to pass legislation that would tax the state's billionaires, who are worth an estimated $566.4 billion. Fox News says the bill is unfeasible and would string opposition from both parties.

