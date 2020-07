Alaska Bar sidesteps contentious Dershowitz keynote choice Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Just days after the announcement that famed trial attorney Alan Dershowitz would be the keynote speaker sparked a controversy among its members, the Alaska Bar Association has canceled this year’s annual conference. The board cited several concerns for canceling, most importantly the rising number of cases of COVID-19 in Alaska. The […] 👓 View full article

