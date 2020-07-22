Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Police: At least 9 wounded in South Side Chicago shooting

Seattle Times Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
CHICAGO (AP) — At least nine people have been wounded in a shooting on Chicago’s South Side, Chicago police said Tuesday. The Chicago Fire Department says it has transported all victims to nearby hospitals. The gender and ages of the victims weren’t immediately disclosed. Officials haven’t disclosed the circumstances of the shooting. The shooting comes […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WGN - Published
News video: Black Lives Matter painted along Chicago’s South Shore boulevard

Black Lives Matter painted along Chicago’s South Shore boulevard 01:45

 On the Chicago’s South Side, public art has hit the streets.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Family of James Garcia demanding more answers after officer shooting [Video]

Family of James Garcia demanding more answers after officer shooting

The family of James Garcia is demanding more answers after he was shot and killed by Phoenix police.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 03:14Published
World's most expensive pb&j? [Video]

World's most expensive pb&j?

PB&J connoisseurs won't want to miss this! Imported jam, gold-crusted bread, and among the priciest of honey drizzles add up to what one Chicago restaurant claims is the world's most expensive peanut..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 03:42Published
Officer involved shooting in Chula Vista [Video]

Officer involved shooting in Chula Vista

One man killed in an officer involved shooting in Chula Vista.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:19Published

Tweets about this