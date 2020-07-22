|
Police: At least 9 wounded in South Side Chicago shooting
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
CHICAGO (AP) — At least nine people have been wounded in a shooting on Chicago’s South Side, Chicago police said Tuesday. The Chicago Fire Department says it has transported all victims to nearby hospitals. The gender and ages of the victims weren’t immediately disclosed. Officials haven’t disclosed the circumstances of the shooting. The shooting comes […]
