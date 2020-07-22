New Zealand minister fired for improper affair with staffer Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Wednesday she has fired her immigration minister for having an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate. Ardern said Iain Lees-Galloway had a consensual affair for about a year with a woman who was at first employed in one of the agencies he oversaw and […]


