Rockies OF’s dad with ALS sees his son play at home in Texas

Seattle Times Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Colorado Rockies rookie outfielder Sam Hilliard grew up going to Texas Rangers games as a kid with his dad, who two years ago was diagnosed with ALS. His dad, Jim, is now getting to watch his son as a big leaguer in their hometown team’s new stadium that otherwise is closed […]
