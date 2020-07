Democratic group looks to close Trump-Biden enthusiasm gap Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump may be losing, but that doesn’t mean Joe Biden is winning. At least that’s the concern of a pro-Democrat super PAC embracing a new strategy backed by $15 million in online ads to help close the nagging enthusiasm gap between the Republican president and his Democratic challenger. The […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this