Daniel Andrews says most Victorians are failing to self-isolate when they show coronavirus symptoms Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Premier Daniel Andrews said insecure work was partially responsible for the increase in cases, revealing nine in 10 people who tested positive for coronavirus did not self-isolate once they started feeling sick. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this