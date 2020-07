James Cook University to appeal over unlawful sacking decision Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Dr Peter Ridd was awarded $1.2 million in damages by the Federal Circuit Court in September, which had earlier found JCU sacked the physics professor unlawfully. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources This Day in History: University of Alabama Is Desegregated



This Day in History: University of Alabama Is Desegregated June 11, 1963 Alabama Governor George Wallace finally ended his blockade of two black students into the university, located in Tuscaloosa... Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:03 Published on June 11, 2020

Tweets about this