Juventus nears title after Ronaldo scores 2 beating Lazio

Mourinho: Kane's record speaks for itself



Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho went on the attack in his defence of comments made about Harry Kane by Paul Merson. The Sky Sports pundit suggested Kane would want to leave Spurs because of Mourinho’s pragmatic style of play and picked apart the England captain’s performance in Friday’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United. But Mourinho, reading from a piece of paper in a clearly planned response, listed the scoring stats of former strikers Didier Drogba, Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Diego Milito and Zlatan Ibrahimovic and said Kane would have no issues scoring goals. “I feel a bit strange at some analysis and some comments, especially as it looks for me at the beginning of some comments and analysis have started from Paul (Merson),” Mourinho said at his pre-match press conference previewing Tuesday’s visit of West Ham.

