Juventus nears title after Ronaldo scores 2 beating Lazio

WorldNews Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Juventus nears title after Ronaldo scores 2 beating LazioTURIN, Italy Over a three-minute span of the second half, Cristiano Ronaldo ensured Juventus would not lose to Lazio for a third time this season. Ronaldo’s double strike in a 2-1 win on Monday meant Juventus could clinch a ninth straight Serie A...
