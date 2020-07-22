|
Mike Pompeo claims WHO has been ‘bought’ by China in meeting with MPs, reports say
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
US secretary of state Mike Pompeo has claimed the head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has been “bought” by China and suggested that his failings have led to...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Mike Pompeo 70th U.S. Secretary of State and former director of the C.I.A.
China cannot threaten countries and bully them in the Himalayas: Pompeo“You can't go make claims for maritime regions that you have no lawful claim to. You can't threaten countries and bully them in the Himalayas. You can't engage..
IndiaTimes
PM Modi to deliver keynote address at India Ideas Summit todayOther key speakers at the Summit include Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Senator of Virginia and co-chair of Senate..
DNA
Mike Pompeo claims WHO has been 'bought' by China in meeting with MPs, reports sayTrump official alleges health body is responsible for 'dead Britons' in coronavirus pandemic
Independent
Pompeo urges countries to resist Chinese 'threat'
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:44Published
Member of parliament Representative of the voters to a parliament
Russia report: UK considers tougher security laws after criticism by MPsMinisters are set to face questions in the Commons after MPs said the UK "underestimated" the threat of Russia.
BBC News
MPs back new terror laws as government warned it can't 'lock terrorists away for longer and hope for the best'Government plans to keep extremists in jail for longer after three terror attacks by released prisoners
Independent
Violet Grace Youens: Dad welcomes MPs' vote on death crash driversBut Violet Grace Youens' father Glenn says drivers who kill should already face maximum life terms.
BBC News
World Health Organization Specialized agency of the United Nations
WHO Reports Record Number of New COVID-19 Cases
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:53Published
Airborne spread is a possibility, use masks, says CSIR chiefAmid recent acknowledgement from the World Health Organisation (WHO) over emerging evidence of airborne spread of the novel coronavirus, the head of India’s..
IndiaTimes
First human trial of Oxford Covid-19 vaccine shows promiseLondon - An experimental coronavirus vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford university was safe and produced an immune response in early-stage..
WorldNews
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this