Mike Pompeo claims WHO has been ‘bought’ by China in meeting with MPs, reports say

WorldNews Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Mike Pompeo claims WHO has been ‘bought’ by China in meeting with MPs, reports sayUS secretary of state Mike Pompeo has claimed the head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has been “bought” by China and suggested that his failings have led to...
Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published
News video: Live: Mike Pompeo In London As China Tensions Rise

Live: Mike Pompeo In London As China Tensions Rise

 The US secretary of state is joining foreign secretary Dominic Raab for a press conference following meetings to discuss rising tensions with China. Pompeo will also hold talks with the Labour leader and backbench MPs during his visit.

China cannot threaten countries and bully them in the Himalayas: Pompeo

 “You can't go make claims for maritime regions that you have no lawful claim to. You can't threaten countries and bully them in the Himalayas. You can't engage..
IndiaTimes

PM Modi to deliver keynote address at India Ideas Summit today

 Other key speakers at the Summit include Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Senator of Virginia and co-chair of Senate..
DNA

Mike Pompeo claims WHO has been 'bought' by China in meeting with MPs, reports say

 Trump official alleges health body is responsible for 'dead Britons' in coronavirus pandemic
Independent
Pompeo urges countries to resist Chinese 'threat' [Video]

Pompeo urges countries to resist Chinese 'threat'

[NFA] U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo encouraged other nations to follow the UK's lead and push back against the actions of the Chinese Communist Party. Speaking on an official visit to London on Tuesday, Pompeo also described China's leadership as a threat. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:44Published

Russia report: UK considers tougher security laws after criticism by MPs

 Ministers are set to face questions in the Commons after MPs said the UK "underestimated" the threat of Russia.
BBC News

MPs back new terror laws as government warned it can't 'lock terrorists away for longer and hope for the best'

 Government plans to keep extremists in jail for longer after three terror attacks by released prisoners
Independent

Violet Grace Youens: Dad welcomes MPs' vote on death crash drivers

 But Violet Grace Youens' father Glenn says drivers who kill should already face maximum life terms.
BBC News

WHO Reports Record Number of New COVID-19 Cases [Video]

WHO Reports Record Number of New COVID-19 Cases

On Saturday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) reported that 259,848 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed around the world.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

Airborne spread is a possibility, use masks, says CSIR chief

 Amid recent acknowledgement from the World Health Organisation (WHO) over emerging evidence of airborne spread of the novel coronavirus, the head of India’s..
IndiaTimes

First human trial of Oxford Covid-19 vaccine shows promise

 London - An experimental coronavirus vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford university was safe and produced an immune response in early-stage..
WorldNews

Mike Pompeo praises the UK's response to China [Video]

Mike Pompeo praises the UK's response to China

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo congratulates the UK for their 'principled response' to China.Those measures included banning Huawei, allowing British National (Overseas) passport holders to come to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published
Pompeo meets with PM Johnson in Downing Street [Video]

Pompeo meets with PM Johnson in Downing Street

"Welcome to Number 10," Johnson said to Pompeo as they sat in the Downing Street garden for an open-air meeting.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:02Published
Boris Johnson and Mike Pompeo meet in Downing Street [Video]

Boris Johnson and Mike Pompeo meet in Downing Street

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo has sat down for talks with the prime minister Boris Johnson in the garden of Number Ten, ahead of a meeting with the foreign secretary Dominic Raab later today...

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:40Published

