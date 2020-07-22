Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus: Antibody tests show virus rates 10x higher

WorldNews Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Antibody tests show virus rates 10x higherChicago, Jul 21 (AP) Reported coronavirus cases vastly underestimate the true number of infections, US government data published Tuesday...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Chicago Chicago City and county seat of Cook County, Illinois, United States

Shootout At Funeral Leaves 14 Wounded In US

 A shootout outside a funeral left 14 people wounded Tuesday in Chicago, as President Donald Trump threatens to send federal agents to a handful of US cities led..
WorldNews

14 hurt in shooting outside Chicago funeral home

 Fourteen people were injured, one person was being questioned and multiple suspects were being sought after gunfire erupted outside a funeral home on Chicago's..
USATODAY.com

14 People Are Shot Near Chicago Funeral Home

 The violence comes during a dispute between Chicago’s mayor and President Trump, who had said he would send federal agents to the city.
NYTimes.com

United Airlines posts $1.6-billion loss, says it’s shedding 6,000 workers

 United Airlines Holdings Inc. said Tuesday that it lost $1.63 billion in the second quarter as revenue plunged 87%, and it will operate at barely over one-third..
WorldNews

Related videos from verified sources

New coronavirus testing site opens in Fort Myers [Video]

New coronavirus testing site opens in Fort Myers

Only 500 tests will be administered to anyone 18 or older.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:25Published
1 in 3 Young Adults Are Vulnerable to Severe COVID-19, Research Finds [Video]

1 in 3 Young Adults Are Vulnerable to Severe COVID-19, Research Finds

1 in 3 Young Adults Are Vulnerable to Severe COVID-19, Research Finds The findings were published in the 'Journal of Adolescent Health.' Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco,..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:24Published
Covid update: Actor Dhruva infected; India past testing milestone; USA struggles [Video]

Covid update: Actor Dhruva infected; India past testing milestone; USA struggles

From India charting over 3 lakh tests in one day, to Air India announcing an end to work-from-home with only a few exceptions - here are the top ten news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. Kannada actor..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:57Published

Tweets about this