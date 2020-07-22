MLB players taking visible stance on social justice
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 () PHOENIX (AP) — Major League Baseball hasn’t always been at the forefront of the social justice movement in recent years, with leagues like the NBA and NFL usually taking center stage. But in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis — and because of the quirks of a coronavirus-altered sports schedule — baseball is […]
