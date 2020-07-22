MLB players taking visible stance on social justice

Dodgers Release 'In This Together' Video Supporting Black Teammates, Social Justice Organizations



Dodger players Thursday released a powerful video message speaking out about racial injustice and supporting Black teammates and social justice organizations. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 01:00 Published 5 days ago

Chris Broussard: Kyrie Irving & Avery Bradley are pushing the NBA in the right direction



NBA commissioner Adam Silver has said that "A central goal” of restarting the season is providing a platform for social justice issues. Many believe this is in response to efforts from players like.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:22 Published on June 21, 2020