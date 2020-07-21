Global  
 

Prince George turns 7! Duchess Kate shares new photos of the young royal

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Does it seem as if Prince George is growing up fast? The third-in-line to the throne turns 7 on Wednesday.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Prince George growing up fast in photos to mark birthday

Prince George growing up fast in photos to mark birthday 01:13

 Prince George looks every inch the happy royal in two new photographs released to mark his seventh birthday.With his blond locks and gap-toothed smile, the future king is growing up fast in the pictures taken by his mother the Duchess of Cambridge.

Prince George photos mark seventh birthday

 The future king flashes a smile at the camera in photos taken by his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge.
BBC News
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge mark NHS anniversary [Video]

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge mark NHS anniversary

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited have visited the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn to mark the NHS’s 72nd birthday. Prince William thanked the staff for the gifts they made for his and Kate’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:43Published
Prince George is 'funny and feisty' [Video]

Prince George is 'funny and feisty'

Prince George is "funny and feisty", according to his godmother, Julia Samuel.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:11Published

Kate Middleton, Chunky Bronde Highlights [Video]

Kate Middleton, Chunky Bronde Highlights

These days, celebrities are changing up their hair colors left and right. We're used to seeing members of famous families like the Kardashians and Jenners switch up their looks quite often. We're talking about The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
Duchess of Cambridge introduces Andy Murray to young tennis fans [Video]

Duchess of Cambridge introduces Andy Murray to young tennis fans

The Duchess of Cambridge introduces surprise guest, the former Wimbledon champion, Andy Murray, to young tennis fans from Bond Primary School in Mitcham.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge: Being a Royal Mother [Video]

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge: Being a Royal Mother

The Duchess of Cambridge is a working mum. Often grappling with the competing demands of three children and a high-profile working role. Report by Dessentjacksonl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:07Published

Kate Middleton Admits Prince Louis Has Struggled With This One Specific Thing During the Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]

Kate Middleton Admits Prince Louis Has Struggled With This One Specific Thing During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Kate Middleton admitted that Prince Louis may be too young to understand social distancing guidelines because he “wants to cuddle everything” during a special appearance on BBC Breakfast...

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:58Published
Kate backs BBC's new Tiny Happy People initiative [Video]

Kate backs BBC's new Tiny Happy People initiative

The BBC has launched Tiny Happy People, an initiative backed by the Duchess of Cambridge, to support parents and carers in developing the language and communication skills of 0-4-year-old children.At..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
12 of the most awkward royal family moments [Video]

12 of the most awkward royal family moments

12 of the most awkward royal family moments

Credit: Cosmopolitan     Duration: 03:30Published

Prince George celebrates seventh birthday in new photographs by mum

Prince George celebrates seventh birthday in new photographs by mum Kensington Palace has released two new photos of Prince George taken by his mother in honour of his seventh birthday.In the new photos, taken earlier this month,...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphUSATODAY.comIndependent

Kate Middleton shares new photos of Prince George for royal's 7th birthday

 Tomorrow is a special day for Prince George.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Independent

