You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources European leaders agree €1.82 trillion COVID-19 recovery fund and budget after marathon summit



European leaders agree €1.82 trillion COVID-19 recovery fund and budget after marathon summit Credit: Euronews English Duration: 02:14 Published 21 hours ago EU leaders agree on $860bn joint-debt economic relief package



Deal follows days of rancour over the proportion of grants compared to loans repayable by the fund's beneficiaries. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:20 Published 21 hours ago EU agrees 'historic' recovery deal



European Union leaders reached a deal on Tuesday on a package of measures to boost their economies after the coronavirus pandemic, agreeing to borrow and spend hundreds of billions of euros in the next.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:04 Published 22 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Unmasking the EU’s massive pandemic recovery fund: the fine print EU leaders went the distance to agree a historic coronavirus recovery fund for the bloc. But doling out €750 billion in grants and loans will be a tricky task....

Deutsche Welle 18 hours ago





Tweets about this