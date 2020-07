Tokyo head: Olympics not possible under current conditions Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 3 days ago )

TOKYO (AP) — The delayed Tokyo Olympics could not be held next year if conditions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic continue as they are, the president of the organizing committee said Wednesday. In an interview with Japanese broadcaster NHK, Yoshiro Mori said he was hopeful the situation would improve and suggested a vaccine was the key.