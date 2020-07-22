Global  
 

Kate Middleton and William share new snaps of Prince George to mark his seventh birthday

WorldNews Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Kate Middleton and William share new snaps of Prince George to mark his seventh birthdayThe snaps, taken earlier this month by his mother Kate Middleton, were issued by Kensington Palace late on Tuesday. William and Kate’s three children are rarely seen in public and...
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: A royally adorable chap: Prince George's 7th birthday portraits released

A royally adorable chap: Prince George's 7th birthday portraits released 00:40

 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released two new photos of Prince George which were taken by his mother in honour of their son's seventh birthday.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge Wife of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge

Five adorable things you should know about Prince George [Video]

Five adorable things you should know about Prince George

Here are five adorable things you should know about Prince George: the eldest child of Prince William and Duchess Catherine.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:24Published

Prince George turns 7! Duchess Kate shares new photos of the young royal

 Does it seem as if Prince George is growing up fast? The third-in-line to the throne turns 7 on Wednesday.
USATODAY.com
Kate Middleton, Chunky Bronde Highlights [Video]

Kate Middleton, Chunky Bronde Highlights

These days, celebrities are changing up their hair colors left and right. We're used to seeing members of famous families like the Kardashians and Jenners switch up their looks quite often. We're talking about The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
Duchess of Cambridge introduces Andy Murray to young tennis fans [Video]

Duchess of Cambridge introduces Andy Murray to young tennis fans

The Duchess of Cambridge introduces surprise guest, the former Wimbledon champion, Andy Murray, to young tennis fans from Bond Primary School in Mitcham.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published

Prince George of Cambridge Prince George of Cambridge British prince; Son of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

Prince George Celebrates His Seventh Birthday [Video]

Prince George Celebrates His Seventh Birthday

With Prince George celebrating his seventh birthday today, we take a look back at some of his cutest moments. From his first overseas royal tour in Australia to his first day of school, he's certainly grown up fast. Report by Dessentjacksonl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:23Published
Prince George growing up fast in photos to mark birthday [Video]

Prince George growing up fast in photos to mark birthday

Prince George looks every inch the happy royal in two new photographs released to mark his seventh birthday.With his blond locks and gap-toothed smile, the future king is growing up fast in the pictures taken by his mother the Duchess of Cambridge.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:13Published

Kensington Palace Kensington Palace royal residence set in Kensington Gardens, London, England

Duke of Cambridge joins Shout volunteers [Video]

Duke of Cambridge joins Shout volunteers

The Duke of Cambridge reveals to Shout volunteers that he will be joining the platform as a volunteer. Credit: Kensington Palace

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 08:14Published

Prince Harry slams 'offensive' claims he mishandled royal funds [Video]

Prince Harry slams 'offensive' claims he mishandled royal funds

Prince Harry's representatives have fired back at allegations he mishandled £275,000 pounds of royal funds.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published
Kate Middleton Admits Prince Louis Has Struggled With This One Specific Thing During the Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]

Kate Middleton Admits Prince Louis Has Struggled With This One Specific Thing During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Kate Middleton admitted that Prince Louis may be too young to understand social distancing guidelines because he “wants to cuddle everything” during a special appearance on BBC Breakfast...

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:58Published
12 of the most awkward royal family moments [Video]

12 of the most awkward royal family moments

12 of the most awkward royal family moments

Credit: Cosmopolitan     Duration: 03:30Published

Kate Middleton and William share new snaps of Prince George to mark his seventh birthday

Kate Middleton and William share new snaps of Prince George to mark his seventh birthday The snaps, taken earlier this month by his mother Kate Middleton, were issued by Kensington Palace late on Tuesday. William and Kate’s three children are...
WorldNews Also reported by •The AgeFOXNews.com

