Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Today in History, July 22, 1934: Bank robber John Dillinger was killed by federal agents

WorldNews Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Today in History, July 22, 1934: Bank robber John Dillinger was killed by federal agentsOn July 22, 1934, bank robber John Dillinger was shot to death by federal agents outside Chicago's Biograph Theater. ......
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

John Dillinger John Dillinger American bank robber

Today in History for July 22nd

 Highlights of this day in history: Wiley Post completes first solo flight around the world; Robber John Dillinger shot dead; Saddam Hussein's sons killed in..
USATODAY.com

Biograph Theater Biograph Theater theater and former movie theater in Chicago, Illinois, United States


Chicago Chicago City and county seat of Cook County, Illinois, United States

AP Top Stories July 22 A

 Here's the latest for Wednesday July 22nd: More negotiations over COVID-19 relief deal; Authorities and protesters clash in Portland; 14 shot outside Chicago..
USATODAY.com

Chicago violence: Fourteen mourners shot outside funeral home

 The shooting comes amid a surge in violence and a threat by President Trump to send in federal agents.
BBC News

Shootout At Funeral Leaves 14 Wounded In US

 A shootout outside a funeral left 14 people wounded Tuesday in Chicago, as President Donald Trump threatens to send federal agents to a handful of US cities led..
WorldNews

Coronavirus: Antibody tests show virus rates 10x higher

 Chicago, Jul 21 (AP) Reported coronavirus cases vastly underestimate the true number of infections, US government data published Tuesday...
WorldNews

14 hurt in shooting outside Chicago funeral home

 Fourteen people were injured, one person was being questioned and multiple suspects were being sought after gunfire erupted outside a funeral home on Chicago's..
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Two FBI agents shot, suspected bank robber found dead in Mesa [Video]

Two FBI agents shot, suspected bank robber found dead in Mesa

Two FBI agents shot, suspected bank robber found dead in Mesa

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 01:09Published

Related news from verified sources

Colbert Opens Fascist Italian Restaurant For ‘Trump’s Secret Police’ in Chicago (Video)

Colbert Opens Fascist Italian Restaurant For ‘Trump’s Secret Police’ in Chicago (Video) As it so often does, “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” kicked off Tuesday’s episode with a little cold open skit. This time, the subject of the skit was...
The Wrap

Cops: 15 injured after shooting outside Chicago funeral home

 CHICAGO (AP) — Fifteen people were injured, one person was being questioned and multiple suspects were being sought after gunfire erupted outside a funeral...
Seattle Times Also reported by •NYTimes.comCTV NewsUSATODAY.comJapan TodayFOXNews.comCBS News

Hours after Chicago mass shooting, 2 killed in separate indicents

 Just hours after at least 14 people were wounded in a drive-by shooting outside of a funeral home on Chicago’s South Side Tuesday evening, two men were shot...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this