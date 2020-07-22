Global  
 

Options traders bet Tesla could add $75 billion in market cap by Friday

WorldNews Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Options traders bet Tesla could add $75 billion in market cap by FridayMike Khouw with a Tesla earnings preview, and a bet by options traders the stock could add $75 billion this week. ......
Tesla, Inc. Tesla, Inc. American automotive and energy company

Tesla will quadruple in 5 years: analyst [Video]

Tesla will quadruple in 5 years: analyst

Exencial Wealth Advisors' David Yepez expects another profitable quarter from Tesla Wednesday that could clear the way for it to join the S&P 500. He also tells Reuters' Fred Katayama investors should snap up shares of Akamai and Sanofi on a market pullback.

In Electric Car Market, It’s Tesla and a Jumbled Field of Also-Rans

 Most traditional carmakers are struggling to produce and market electric vehicles even as Tesla sells hundreds of thousands of its luxury models.
Elon Musk gains another $2 billion, report says - CNET

 The Tesla CEO reportedly has another 1.69 million stock options. ......
Elon Musk offered to give Amber Heard ’24/7 security’, High Court told

 Elon Musk offered to provide Amber Heard with “24/7 security” and told the actress “I really like you”, the High Court has heard. The Tesla founder is..
Elon Musk Richer Than Warren Buffett [Video]

Elon Musk Richer Than Warren Buffett

(CNN) Tesla CEO Elon Musk just zoomed past Warren Buffett on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index to become the world's seventh wealthiest person. Musk's fortune rose more than $6 billion Friday after..

Tesla's Stock Surges 233%, First Stock With $20 Billion Short Bet [Video]

Tesla's Stock Surges 233%, First Stock With $20 Billion Short Bet

According to Markets Insider, Tesla is in the position to become the first company to have a $20 billion bet against it by short-sellers. This is based on data from the financial analytics firm, S3..

Trevor Milton Talks Nikola Motor Company Success [Video]

Trevor Milton Talks Nikola Motor Company Success

Nikola Motor Company matched Ford's $28.8 billion market cap, despite not making any revenue. Founder and CEO, Trevor Milton, talks about the company's success, rival electric automaker Tesla, and..

